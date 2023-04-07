PPP finalising list of candidates for LGE – Jagdeo

As Nomination Day approaches for Local Government Elections, the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) is currently finalising its list of candidates, says General Secretary Bharrat Jagdeo.

Jagdeo disclosed during a press conference held at Freedom House yesterday, that the party’s list is almost completed. He noted that with the exception of one Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC), candidates for all other Local Authority Areas in which the party is contesting are finalised.

Jagdeo explained that he would have to meet with the prospective candidates.