Bourda Market vendor remanded on robbery charge

A Bourda Market vendor has been remanded to prison after being charged with robbing a man of his belongings

Franklin Critchlow, a vendor of Lot 14 D’Urban Street, Wortmanville, Georgetown, was on April 6, remanded to prison after he was charged with robbing Matues Neves of his belongings.

Critchlow appeared at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan. The prosecutor stated that on April 2, at Drury Lane, Campbellville, Critchlow, while armed with a dangerous weapon and in the company of two other males, robbed Neves of a white iPhone Pro Max valued $285,000, and a M7 Smart Watch valued $21,500.