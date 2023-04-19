Mocha vendor charged with robbery, denied bail

Marvin John, a vendor of Mocha, on the East Bank of Demerara was yesterday remanded to prison after being charged with robbing Natoya McFarlane of her valuables.

The charge against John, who made his appearance at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus, alleges that on April 15 at Robb Street, Georgetown, he robbed Natoya McFarlane of one shoulder bag valued $30,000, which contained a Samsung Galaxy phone valued $95,000, one gold chain valued $100,000, a pair of spectacles valued $84,000, and $29,000 cash which she had in her possession. The accused is also alleged to have assaulted his victim at the time of the robbery.