Robin Hollow blocks certified under GNBS standard

The Guyana National Bureau Standards (GNBS) yesterday certified Robin Hollow Blocks under its Product Certification Programme.
A release from the GNBS said that the company attained certification to manufacture four and six inch blocks which meet the requirements of the National Standard GYS 215:2018 – Specification for Load Bearing Masonry Units (Concrete Blocks).
The release said that the certificate was handed over by GNBS Technical Officer, Latchman Mootoosammi to Proprietor of Robin Hollow Blocks, Raphael Singh at the business’ Lot 166 School Street, Prospect, East Bank Demerara (EBD) location. He also received a plaque from the GNBS Technical Officer, Keon Rankin to be displayed to customers as a symbol of this achievement.