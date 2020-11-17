GNBS says now capable of testing strength of hollow blocks

The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) says it is now fully capable of testing the compressive strength of locally manufactured concrete hollow blocks while announcing that plans are being made to provide certification.

This is according to a press release yesterday from the bureau of standards which said that its new testing capability will help to determine whether blocks available for construction are conforming to the requirements of the Guyana Standard Specification for Load Bearing masonry Concrete units (GYS 215:2003).

According to the release, hollow blocks of common sizes including inches 3, 4 and 6 can be tested which it said is now possible after its Industrial Metrology and Testing Services Department acquired the requisite training, equipment, and facility.