Top FYF boxers to exhibit skills tomorrow at Akbar Gym

Several standout boxers from the Forgotten Youth Foundation (FYF) Gym including Tokyo 2020 Olympian Keevin Allicock will exhibit their skills tomorrow at the Akbar Gym in Cornelia Ida, West Coast of Demerara.

According to the FYF Head Coach, Sebert Blake, the exhibition bouts which will also involve sisters, Alesha and Abiola Jackman, Brian Harris and Mike Parris U-16 best boxer, Tiquan Sampson, will aid in the preparation for upcoming international assignments.

Tomorrow’s card, which is also geared towards “bringing awareness to the sport of boxing on the West Side”, is scheduled to start at 16:00hrs.