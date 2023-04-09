Top FYF boxers exhibit skills at Akbar Gym

Several standout boxers from the Forgotten Youth Foundation (FYF) Gym including Tokyo 2020 Olympian, Keevin Allicock, exhibited their skills yesterday at the Akbar Gym in Cornelia Ida, West Coast of Demerara.

According to FYF Head Coach, Sebert Blake, the exhibition bouts which also involved, Alesha and Abiola Jackman, Brian Harris and Mike Parris U-16 best boxer, Tiquan Sampson, has helped to aid in the preparation for upcoming international assignments.

The card was also geared towards “bringing awareness to the sport of boxing on the West Side”.