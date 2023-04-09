Middle Mazaruni are Bartica Regatta football champs

Middle Mazaruni won the Bartica Football Association Regatta Championships after they defeated Eteringbang 1-0 on Thursday evening at the Bartica Community Centre ground.

Dorwin George settled the outcome when he found the back of the net in the 53rd minute.

Meanwhile, Rivers View defeated AK Galaxy 5-2 in the third place playoff. Antonio Jones bagged a hat-trick in the 19th, 43rd and 65th minute, while Andel Norton and Andrew Simmons scored in the 70th and 72nd minute respectively.

For AK Galaxy, Esteban Martines and Sheldon Parks scored in the 12th and 29th minute apiece.