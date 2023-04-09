‘Shell’ Mohammed signs deal with CHEC to supply one million tonnes aggregate annually

Local quarry operator and businessman, Nazar ‘Shell’ Mohammed, has declared that from 2025 he will be able to supply at least one million tonnes of aggregate annually following an agreement he signed with China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC).

The agreement came as stone demand continues to increase with some businesspersons now importing from Jamaica.

“We are going to have our first blast next week and can commence supplying boulders for sea defence projects and things like that. In the meantime we are setting up the machines; the crusher and others. But we signed an agreement with CHEC where we are committed to supplying one million tonnes of aggregate by 2025,” Mohamed told the Sunday Stabroek.