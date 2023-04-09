APNU and AFC pillory gov’t over IHS audit report on oil company expenses

In separate press conferences on Thurs-day, APNU and the AFC excoriated the government on its failure to release the IHS audit report on the claimed expenses by oil companies and said that the government’s attitude on the matter reeked of recklessness and negligence.

Among a plethora of problems, the audit report which was submitted since March 2021 but not released, found that the Government of Guyana could contest US$214.4m in the expenses claimed by Exxon. This figure works out to 12.8% of the US$1.67b figure for the period 1999 to 2017. The government and the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) have said that they are not yet ready to release the report.