Dear Editor,

I was made aware that GPL has outsourced service connections for Leguan to an external company. If there are not enough new connections the contractor has determined that it is not cost effective to travel to the island and install the connection. What this encourages is “service” connections from a neighbour.

First, this practice encourages illegal connections because if someone needs electricity and is willing to pay for it they cannot get a proper connection.

Second, why is this practice encouraged?

Thank you,

A. Singh