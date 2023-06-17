GPL has the required capacity to conduct new service installations on Leguan Island

Dear Editor,

The Guyana Power and Light refers to a letter published in the Wednesday, June 14 edition of your newspaper under the caption, “Leguan residents are still without GPL meter service.” The letter mentioned the printing of certificates, which suggests that the writer was referring to a Certificate of Inspection.

Certificates of Inspection are not issued by the Guyana Power and Light Inc. They are issued by the Government Electrical Inspectorate to certify that the electrical wiring on applicant’s premises complies with established electrical standards. Therefore, this certificate must be submitted with an application for processing for a new service. GPL cannot proceed with service installation without this certificate.

Additionally, GPL has established the required capacity to conduct new service installations on the island. Our records show that there are currently four (4) processed applications for new service installations. These service connections are scheduled for completion by the end of this week. Should the writer have any further questions or queries, he/she should not hesitate to contact our Commercial Officer for the Essequibo Islands on 690 5404.

Sincerely,

Natalie Pindar

Corporate Communications

Unit

Guyana Power and Light Inc.