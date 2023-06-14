Leguan residents are still without GPL meter service

Dear Editor,
A few months ago GPL claimed that it will establish a network of qualified persons on Leguan to connect new meters. After months of waiting residents are still without service. Everything at GPL is run through Georgetown, how can Leguan residents be expected to go to Georgetown constantly only to be told that “there is no paper to print certificates” or “the printer isn’t working”. It costs money to constantly run around. As to when new meters will be connected. No one has an answer. Why?
Sincerely,
(Name and Address Withheld)