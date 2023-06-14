We live in an age where data, not party loyalty, is king

Dear Editor,

Now that the polls have closed for the Local Government elections, SOPs submitted, votes tabulated and results declared. For the victors do not become complacent and for the losers do not be disheartened. It is time for real politicking, which is utilizing data analytics that the SOPs and related tabulations provided to be victorious in the 2025 elections. For too long the political parties have done the same old campaigning on ethnicity and party dogma. This modus operandi has often resulted in emotional jubilation or rejection causing a state of uneasiness, albeit voting is by the people for the people to elect a government official to act on their behalf to improve life, liberty and fraternity, this is called democracy.

We live in an age where information or data is king, and chicanery and gerrymandering no longer work to convince the citizenry that party loyalty based on race and ethnicity are the key to their prosperity. The solution is real politicking that is the crunching of data to create a focus agenda for all peoples at a granular level. This type of offensive move will produce strategies to satisfy every household, every street, every ward, and every region with limited biases and prejudices for the 2025 elections. I urge the smaller parties to start gathering the free data, clean it, run the models, and deploy your campaigns with a David defeated Goliath mentality.

Sincerely,

Keith Bernard