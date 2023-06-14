I have nothing but praise for the GECOM Staff and the attending Police Officers

Dear Editor,

In the June 12,2023, Local Government Election, I ran as an Independent Candidate for Constituency 9- Zeeburg- DeWillem, in Region 3, on the WCD. I was personally at the polling station from 6 AM to 11 PM. Although I threw my hat in the ring for the first time but did not win the Constituency, I graciously congratulated the winner, Mr. Jonas and have nothing but praise for the GECOM Staff and the attending Police Officers. Their conduct were courteous and professional, ensuring a smooth voting experience.

Firstly, since this was my first foray in LGE, it will be remiss of me not to mention that Mr. Kapildeo Chanderban, the Returning Officer (RO) explained, in granular details, the nuances and axioms therein, in a courteous and professional manner. Though wearing many hats concurrently, and me continuously peppering him with questions, not once did Mr. Chanderban exhibit acrimony or rancour. He displayed intestinal and cerebral fortitude throughout! I am compelled to believe that Mr. Chanderban is an exceptional GECOM asset! His GECOM staff mirrored his demeanor and composure. Secondly, true to their promise, the Ethnic Relations Commission’s (ERC) presence was manifested by the entry of ERC’s Commissioner, Ms.Chandrowtie Sarran, to observe whether the LGE Code of Ethics, previously signed, was being adhered to.

Thirdly, the presence of another entity to certify that folks with disabilities were not disenfranchised and that accommodation for their presence at the polls were provided- including GECOM’s transportation to other polling stations – was as refreshing as it was most welcome! Fourthly – and just as important – was the significant presence of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) as well as the Community Policing, to guarantee that the voting process was hassle free. Though the day was long and transitioned into the night (10-11PM) their unflinching commitment to stand guard and to corroborate the efficacy and accuracy of the ballot counting is a testament of their professional responsibilities and net neutral role.

In totality, my opinion, though microcosmic, is that the GECOM’s matrix and attending logistics and personnel delivered a free and fair LGE. Ecomium all around!

Sincerely,

Mr. Subrian Esq.