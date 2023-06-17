Dear Editor,

On 18th June 2023, or the third Sunday of the same month annually, the world honours fathers. This being said, I would like to wish all the fathers in Guyana a Happy Fathers’ Day. Thanks to you all for your contributions to many of us in this world. Fathers’ Day is everyday but this particular one is set aside to reflect on what is to be a father in today’s world, especially to show love, and be respected by family and offspring. Fathers are excellent men, but as humans, some can be vulnerable to exaggerated fun and social activities, hence the need to strike a balance. Thus, all is not well with some fathers in Guyana.

Many are suffering from excessive use of alcohol, or to put it in a stronger term, alcohol abuse, which is a cause for concern as it triggers problems such as domestic abuse and other illnesses in families and communities. I am not saying that alcohol consumption is bad but abusing it has consequences on health, economic and family matters. As such there is need to exercise the human wisdom of common sense and self-control when drinking and to be courageous to say to friends I am Ok, I’ve had enough.

This worrying reality of most, or some dads, can be seen in all levels of society; in the city, rural and interior communities. A social issue where no one seems to perceive it as a problem. Everyone, including the sellers at drinking places, see no problem once they are making money by selling alcohol. They would see a man most times who is a father already drunk, and if he requests to purchase more, they will sell him and turn a blind eye to his financial needs to feed his family or, if he goes to abuse his wife and children at home. A sad reality which makes one ponder, who is my brother’s keeper in a contemporary alcoholic pervasive society?

For those fathers who are suffering from exaggerated alcohol consumption, perhaps one significant gift we Guyanese can offer them as a sign of care and concern, is to request non-governmental organizations, churches and others of good will, to come together to set up programs like Alcoholics Anonymous to address the issue of those dads who are in dire need of relief from this monster, that is wreaking havoc in their lives and that of their families.

Sincerely,

Medino Abraham