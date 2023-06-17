Toxicity has been normalized to the point where it is our normal

Dear Editor,

I read a post that was shared on social media about three psychologists from the Mental Health Unit that walked off their jobs because of a toxic work environment and would like to share some details of how toxic some “do-good” organizations are.

I was speaking with a friend who works for a well-known NGO. This NGO has a national presence, dozens of employees and ongoing humanitarian responses in extremely difficult parts of the country. As she described her workplace, I was struck by how toxic it sounded. When we think of toxic workplaces, we often think of high-pressure corporate environments where people are publicly berated or pressured to do unethical things. However, toxicity in the NGO sector is just as pervasive. The only difference is the way it shows up – less flash-bang and more poisonous drip. But the end result is the same: people become mentally and physically ill; there is a high turnover rate; morale is low; there are cliques and grumbling; there is disengagement; and people burn out.

We are conditioned to believe that NGOs, charities, and other “do-good” organizations are healthy places to work. We believe that organizations with admirable aims – like eradicating poverty, advocating for the marginalized or fostering more just societies – also have supportive and compassionate workplaces. Unfortunately, we’re increasingly seeing that this isn’t the experience of many who work for them. As my friend said to me, “we never stop. We’re always behind. There’s always more to do and we’re expected to just get on with it… At this NGO, there’s almost more pressure because if you’re the bottleneck, it’s not that the product doesn’t get sold, it’s that people don’t get the support.” Some of the toxic behaviours highlighted to me are:

1. People are emotionally manipulated into working more or not enforcing boundaries around their personal time.

2. Condescending remarks are made about people – especially related to their work performance or capabilities.

3. Rude, abusive, or unprofessional behaviors are ignored, accepted or excused because of the nature of the work or the pressure of the workload.

4. Accommodation is not made for people’s personal lives – such as being ill, taking care of children or other family members.

5. Labour laws and health and safety standards are not known or followed.

6. Reports, data and other communications are altered to suit the audience. Donors or regulators are not given the ‘whole story’.

7. People whose personal characteristics are not considered normative are marginalized or ignored

8. There are favourites and favouritism.

9. Managers are often short, snappy and irritable in their conversation with staff

10. Line managers’ never have time’ to provide feedback, coaching or engage constructively with those they manage.

11. Ego and Lack of humility – The organization belongs to the founder and is there to serve her whims.

When I showed this list to my friend working at this NGO, her reaction was: “I don’t think some of those behaviours are toxic, they just seem normal to me.” And therein lies the crux of the issue. We have normalized quiet toxicity to the point where it is our normal. We cannot change a problem that we cannot see.

Sincerely,

(Name and Address Withheld)