These PNCR stalwarts must be brought back into the fold

Dear Editor,

The PNCR remains the party I love and will forever be committed to and I, like our other members and supporters, will do everything in my power to see our party rise to higher heights. Our internal problems are no secret to all and sundry but we will overcome.

Recent and urgent concerns have been brought to my attention with regards to party stalwarts who are outside the fold in terms of membership. Those stalwarts have contributed greatly to the party in the not so distant past and see the need to be properly returned given the gigantic task we are faced with in our quest to defeat the PPP and return our nation to good governance.

Former minister, Simona Broomes; former General Secretary, Geeta Chandan Edmond; Miss Vanessa Kissoon and others must now with the immediacy required be properly returned to the fold. Where there is an issue with membership, the party must address such and ensure it is resolved.

We need to close ranks and have all hands on board. We must no longer tarry. The time is now to correct the situation.

I have remained quiet because our party needs to breathe. We have been asked umpteen times by our supporters to deal with our differences internally in our sojourn to strengthen our resolve and forge the unity required. My respect for the thousands and thousands of our grassroots supporters makes it incumbent upon all of us not only to listen to their advice but to genuinely work our differences out at the party level and begin to empower our members waiting to return to the fold. I therefore implore the Leader and leadership of the PNCR to give urgent consideration with taking immediate action on the request being made here. Failure to resolve the foregoing issues with the urgency required may lead to robust public revelations that will force our supporters to stand up and demand the party put its act together. I do not see why these issues cannot be dealt with quickly and internally thus avoiding the unpleasant public fight to get things right.

Long live the PNCR!

Sincerely yours,

Norman Browne

Social and Political Activist