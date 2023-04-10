How the Cost of Living is affecting people

Stabroek News spoke to members of the public in Ann’s Grove, East Coast Demerara in Region Four about the rising cost of living and how it is affecting them. The following are their comments:

Keino Argyle

Keino Argyle, a 45-year-old shop owner said: “I’m living by myself and I buy my own groceries, I don’t wait until my groceries are finished, instead I would budget myself since items in the market is indeed high. Look, the other day I couldn’t buy a pound of celery since a pound of celery is $3,000 a pound. As a vegetarian, the greens fluctuates, one time it is expensive, the other it is cheaper. I don’t pay it no mind because who can I complain to, when no one correspond back to the people here in Ann’s Grove. Even a pressure pipe is expensive now, the cost now is $7,000, before it was cheaper. Back to the greens, a single carrot cost $200 now, before it was $100; even a pack of carrot cost $200 before too. Another thing is the small bag Karibee rice, before the price was $1,600/$1,400, now that same pack cost $3,000; it’s double the money now, if you look at it. The government need to do more things for the people because the cost of living is high. They need to do something for the poorer people.”