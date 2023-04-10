Barry Dataram in plea negotiations – court documents

Self-confessed drug trafficker Barry Dataram is in plea negotiations with US authorities as it relates to his five-count indictment that accuses him of conspiring to import at least 150 kilogrammes of a substance containing cocaine, according to documents seen by this newspaper.

Consequently Justice Edward R Korman with consent from both government and defence has rescheduled the status conference that was slated for this Thursday.

“Because the purpose of the delay is to allow discussions to take place that could eliminate the necessity for a trial and for the exchange and review of discovery material, I find that the considerations underlying the Speedy Trial Act are outweighed by the interests of justice and the time is excluded,” the judge said in a status report last Tuesday and which was seen by this newspaper.