New MP readies to lobby for constitutional reform and transparency

Incoming Member of Parliament Dr Asha Kissoon aims to utilise her seat in the National Assembly to lobby for constitutional reform and championing transparency in public office. “…Transparency, I think, is something really lacking right now… what I can assure the public [is that] anything that is brought to our attention will be shared with the Guyanese people… We will highlight every issue that affects our people,” Kissoon of The New Movement (TNM) party said as she highlighted her objectives during her stint in Parliament.

Kissoon, whose stint is expected to be the shortest of the joinder list’s members, replaces Leader of the Liberty and Justice Party (LJP) Lenox Shuman, whose term ended on March 31. The joinder list party is made up of A New and United Guyana (ANUG), TNM and LJP. The parties had agreed to have their votes counted collectively to improve their chances at securing seats in the National Assembly. This agreement is derived from Section 22 of the Representation of the People Act. The parties had contested the polls separately.