Guyana News

Dr Asha Kissoon sworn in as new joinder list MP

Dr Asha Kissoon
Dr Asha Kissoon
By

Leader of The New Movement (TNM), Dr Asha Kissoon was on Monday sworn in as a Member of Parliament (MP) in the first rotation for the three-group joinder list.

Kissoon took the oath and sat on the opposition benches.

At the 2020 general elections, TNM had entered a joinder list with the Liberty and Justice Party (LJP) and A New and United Guyana (ANUG). They managed to win one seat and the first two and a half years saw LJP Leader Lenox Shuman occupying the seat. Shuman was also elected Deputy Speaker of the House. Kissoon will occupy the seat for a few months and then it will be ANUG’s turn.

Trending