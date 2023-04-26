Dr Asha Kissoon sworn in as new joinder list MP

Leader of The New Movement (TNM), Dr Asha Kissoon was on Monday sworn in as a Member of Parliament (MP) in the first rotation for the three-group joinder list.

Kissoon took the oath and sat on the opposition benches.

At the 2020 general elections, TNM had entered a joinder list with the Liberty and Justice Party (LJP) and A New and United Guyana (ANUG). They managed to win one seat and the first two and a half years saw LJP Leader Lenox Shuman occupying the seat. Shuman was also elected Deputy Speaker of the House. Kissoon will occupy the seat for a few months and then it will be ANUG’s turn.