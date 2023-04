Berbice Police Commander Senior Superintendent Shivpersaud Bacchus and members of his team met with Lois Millicent Lambert to celebrate her 100 birthday on Sunday 23rd April 2023.

The police said that the centenarian was also surrounded by close family members and friends who gathered to celebrate this milestone at her home which is located at Nurney Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice.

The new centenarian is said to be a farmer and loves to knit whenever she has the time.