Ramps Logistics Guyana Inc., is no longer pursuing its claim for costs in the case it won against Government which was ordered by a Court to award the company its local content certificate.

When the matter came up for report before acting Chief Justice Roxane George SC yesterday morning, attorney for Ramps Logistics, Ron Motilall, informed that the company would be discontinuing its claim for cost.

Solicitor General Nigel Hawke, affirmed that that was indeed the course taken by the parties.