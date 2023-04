The Police yesterday issued a wanted bulletin for 28-year-old Kevin Timothy Gildarie who is wanted for questioning in relation to embezzlement committed on Beepats between 28th February and 9th March this year.

Gildarie’s last known address is Lot 104 La Bonne Intention, East Coast Demerara.

Anyone who has seen or has information on the whereabouts of Gildarie is asked to contact the police on 225-6940, 225-8196, 226-7476, 225-2317, 225-8196, 227-1149 or the nearest police station.