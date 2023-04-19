Police issue wanted bulletins for two robbery suspects

The Guyana Police Force yesterday issued wanted bulletins for two persons wanted for questioning in relation to robbery under arms in Annandale, East Coast Demerara (ECD) on April 07.

Akeem Marques, 47, whose last known address is Bare Root, ECD, is wanted for questioning in a matter of robbery under arms. Chris Sampson, 23, whose last known address is Lot 948 Bare Root, ECD, and Bachelor’s Adventure, ECD, is wanted for questioning concerning several counts of robbery under arms.

Anyone who has seen or has information on the whereabouts of Marques or Sampson, is asked to contact the police on 225-6940, 225-8196, 226-7476, 225-2317, 225-8196, 227-1149 or the nearest police station.