French oil & gas company in joint venture with Guyanese -says 75 per cent of directors to be locals

French oil and gas company, Bourbon Marine & Logistics, on Monday announced that it had entered in a joint venture with the Guyanese company, Tethys Marine & Logistics, to form Bourbon Guyana, and that 75 per cent of its directors would be locals.

“Bourbon Marine & Logistics is pleased to announce its partnership with the Guyanese company Tethys Marine & Logistics, which becomes a 51% shareholder of the Bourbon Guyana Joint Venture. With 75% Guyanese Directors, Bourbon Guyana thus becomes the first indigenous Offshore Support Vessels operator, fully compliant with the most recent local content regulations,” the company said in a statement.

The financial investments in the partnership agreement were not made public nor did the company say where their office would be based.