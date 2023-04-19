Final planning underway for Exercise Tradewinds

Military representatives from the United States and several partner nations are in Georgetown for the Final Planning Conference (FPC) for Exercise Tradewinds 2023.

Exercise Tradewinds will take place in Guyana from July 14-28 and will see the participation of 17 partner nations, 3 allied nations and several regional organisations, a release from the Guyana Defence Force said.

The FPC is the culminating event for all planning for the exercise and will provide planners with the space to have a last check of preparation for the event execution and to finalize, publish and distribute all key exercise plans and documents.