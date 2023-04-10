$45M to be invested in Aranaputa Valley farm roads-President Ali

President Dr. Irfaan Ali yesterday announced that $45M will be soon invested on farm roads in Aranaputa Valley, North Rupununi, Region Nine, a Department of Information (DPI) release has said.
According to the release during a community meeting this morning, the President informed that the Government is working on several initiatives aimed at improving the lives and livelihood of the residents. These include providing 5000 pounds of peanuts and a quantity of cassava sticks to increase food production.