The Rupununi Livestock Association received a boost on Saturday when Minister of Amerindian Affairs Pauline Sukhai presented it with a $1 million cheque to support its ongoing development of agriculture.

According to a release from the Department of Information (DPI) the minister made the presentation while witnessing the opening of Rodeo 2023, dubbed ‘Dusk till Dawn.’

She told residents that the rodeo adds to the unique tourism brand found only in the Rupununi.