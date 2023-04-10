Rupununi livestock association gets $1m

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai today presented the Rupununi Livestock Association with a cheque valued at $1 million to support the ongoing development of agriculture.

The minister was at the time witnessing the opening of Rodeo 2023, dubbed ‘Dust till Dawn”, a release from the Department of Public Information (DPI) said.

Sukhai said that the Rodeo adds to the unique tourism brand found only in the Rupununi.

“It is Region Nine that is the fastest growing region in our country. The Rupununi is the pioneer in eco-tourism and sport tourism,” she said.

The minister urged persons there to continue advancing the sector, underscoring its sustainability. She also assured them of government’s support in building resilient sectors.

“Tourism is going to be a key and leading sector in the country long after oil and gas. It will rival agriculture.

“More innovation and initiative are being taken to make this activity more exciting for the visitors,” the minister said.

Hundreds of persons were thrilled in the wee hours Sunday, by horseback riders, who were nothing short of entertainers.

Members of the audience were at the edge of their seats, when the cowboys and cowgirls performed some fearsome bull-riding.