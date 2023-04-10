Guyana Conference of Seventh-day Adventists holds it’s 6th Quadrennial Session this week

The Guyana Conference of Seventh-day Adventists is set to hold its 6th Quadrennial Session from April 12-14, 2023, under the theme “Anchored in His Promises, Advancing His Purposes” at the Central Seventh-day Adventist Church. The session will be followed by a convention and installation of officers at the National Cultural Centre on Saturday April 15, 2023.
The session brings together delegates from across the country to discuss mission goals, receive reports from administrators and directors, make suggestions for future effectiveness and elect officers to serve for the new quadrennium.