Residents of Parishara to get potable water with new well

A new well that is to be drilled is expected to provide potable water to all residents of Parishara in Region Nine, according to a release from the Department of Public Information (DPI).

About two dozen residents of Parishara are currently without ready access to water, the DPI release disclosed.

According to the release, the decision to construct an additional well followed a request from the village Toshao, during the National Toshaos’ Council Conference last September. It noted that the government recognised the importance of the well after the village council placed it as a top priority.