Gibbons bags third successive javelin gold

— as Team Guyana wins three more medals on penultimate day

In a rare and historic feat, standout athlete, Anisha Gibbons, completed her third successive gold medal performance at the CARIFTA Games yesterday in The Bahamas.

Gibbons recorded her best throw yesterday of 47.96m in her very first attempt to earn back-to back-to-back top of the podium finishes at the annual showpiece event.

In front of a raucous crowd at the Thomas Robinson Stadium in Nassau, the 19-year-old, who is enjoying a scholarship education in the US, bested silver medalist from French Guiana, Korann Colet (45.32m) and The Bahamas’ Vanessa Sawyer (43.37m) who finished with the bronze.