Guyana teams begin quest for honours at Junior Pan Am Hockey C/ships —Men’s team to face off against USA, women to face Canada tomnorrow

Guyana men and women’s Under-21 teams will begin their quest for championship honours when the Junior Pan American outdoor hockey championships open today at the National Hockey Centre in St. Michael, Barbados.

The men’s team will be in action today at 11:00 hours with a clash against their North American counterparts the United States of America.

The women will go into action tomorrow against Canada also at 11:00 hours in their debut match. The women’s team arrived in Barbados on Friday while the men departed Saturday for the championships organized by the Pan American Hockey Federation (PAHF) to select the regions teams to compete in the FIH Under-21 World Cup from December 5-16 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.