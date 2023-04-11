President hands over tractors at Karasabai

President Irfaan Ali on Saturday handed over tractors and all-terrain vehicles to several communities in the South Pakaraimas during a visit to Karasabai.

A release from the Office of the President said that the communities of Yurong Paru, Rukumutu, Tiger Pong, Taushida, Kokshebai and Karasabai, received a tractor each, while Tiperu and Pai-Pang received ATVs.

The vehicles are expected to assist with community development.

The handing-over ceremony was held after a meeting in the Region Nine community which was attended by over 1000 persons.