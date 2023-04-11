In the Stabroek News edition of March 29, 2023 under the headline ‘Eight expressions of interest received for Guyana Marriott Hotel – AHI’, it was incorrectly reported that the information published came from Atlantic Hotel Inc (AHI). The information was supplied by the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL) following questions from this newspaper. NICIL is the sole shareholder in AHI. Stabroek News regrets the error.
Correction
