Vanderpool lands record in gold-medal thriller

NASSAU, Bahamas, CMC – Defending pole vault champion Brenden Vanderpool put a late night exclamation point on day two of the 50th Carifta Games, the Bahamian shaking off a stern challenge from last year’s runner-up Jeremiah Felix of St Lucia, to come away with gold in a record-breaking effort.

With a handful of fans still watching late Sunday at the Thomas A. Robinson Stadium, Vanderpool scaled over a Games record height of 5.06 metres.

However, when Felix cleared 4.60, it looked as if the 2022 results would be reversed. But Vanderpaul put the bar up to 4.70, cleared it and obliged the St Lucian to settle for silver again.

As the last vaulter standing, the champion took aim at the record – 5.05 by Baptiste Thiery of Martinque in 2018 and proceeded to crown his win with a first-time clearance at 5.06.

This late-night thriller came more than an hour after the Bahamas triumphed in the first ever mixed 4×400 metre relay at a CARIFTA Games.

Day two saw Jamaica continue to dominate the medal table. Despite a double disqualification in the Under 17 4×100 metre relays, the Jamaicans increased their medal haul to a total of 52, with 25 gold, 15 silver and 11 bronze.

The hosts have 32 medals overall, with Vanderpool’s thrilling victory upping their gold collection to seven.

Trinidad and Tobago have 21 medals, with six gold, six silver and four bronze.