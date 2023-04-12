Wakenaam fisherman gets suspended sentence for narcotics

Michael Domingo, a 37-year-old fisherman of Sans Souci, Wakanaam Island appeared virtually before Magistrate Crystal Lambert at the Anna Regina Magistrate’s court yesterday, where he faced charges for two separate offences relating to possession and trafficking of narcotics.

According to a police release, Magistrate Lambert read the charges to the fisherman where it was alleged that on the 7th April, he was arrested for having in his possession narcotics for the purpose of trafficking and a utensil used in connection with smoking narcotics. Domingo pleaded guilty to both offences and was sentenced to twelve months imprisonment on suspension for two years and fined $30,000 for the possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking, and fined another $30,000 for the offence of possession of a smoking utensil.