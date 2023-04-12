Two riddled with bullets on Trinidad highway

(Trinidad Express) A relative of one of the two men killed along the Churchill-­Roosevelt Highway in Piarco, on Monday night, heard the gunshots that ended their lives and saw the vehicle they were in pull to the side of the road.

The dead men are Shamba Chan­dler, a resident of Maracas/St Joseph and Mt D’Or Road, Champs Fleurs, and Carlsbury Lewis, also known as “Berry”, of Mo­hammed Street, St Augustine.

At the time of the shooting, Lewis’ niece happened to be in the area, driving on the opposite lane of the highway. However, at the time, she did not know it was Lewis as she did not recognise the ve­hicle.

It was not until she arrived home and saw the reports on social media that she realised her uncle had been killed.

According to a police report, about 8.15 p.m., on Monday, the two victims were in a Nissan Almera motor car which was proceeding west along the Churchill-Roosevelt Highway when upon reaching the vicinity of Piarco Plaza, another vehicle of a similar make and model pulled up alongside.

Three occupants were observed in the car. Gunshots were then heard and the unknown vehicle then proceeded south onto BWIA Boulevard.

The Almera was driven a short distance away before crashing off the roadway.

Both Chandler and Mohammed were found in the car. They both had been shot multiple times and died on the scene.

The driver of another vehicle, a Grey Suzuki Baleno, which was near the Almera, also had to stop to take cover.

The 33-year-old from Sangre Grande told police that when the gunshots began, he heard the impact on the left passenger door of his car and he pulled aside. He exited his car and took cover behind it.

The car was a complete wreck, with bullet holes visible on the front windscreen, bonnet, both front doors and right-side back door.

Police found seven 7.62mm shell casings, 11 5.56mm shell casings, and 12 9mm shell casings on the scene.

These deaths have pushed the murder toll up to 160. The comparative for the same period in 2022 was 139.