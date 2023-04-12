Voice of the Diaspora extends congratulations to Gordon Moseley and News Source

Dear Editor,

Veteran journalist and still a relatively young man, Gordon Moseley built News Source from scratch. It has become one of the most popular and reputable news outlets in Guyana. During the presidency of Bharrat Jagdeo, Moseley’s fearless and objective media coverage caused him to be unjustly banned from covering new stories at State House. The Lindener has covered stories for CNN and is known and respected across the Caribbean as a journalist.

From interviewing Jamaican dancehall and reggae legend, Buju Banton decades ago to his most recent sit down with world renowned Guyanese actress, Letitia Wright (Black Panther’s Shuri), the soca loving media personality has posed questions to politicians, sports personalities and social scientists across the nation. I am happy to state ‘what’s tracking’, today. News Source is celebrating its tenth birthday.

Voice of the Diaspora and its entire viewership extend heartfelt congratulations to Gordon Moseley and News Source. We would have played a song for him but we know right now he may be dancing to a Machel Montano track and eating cross buns. Whatever he is doing, we know he will be doing the same things even as News Source turns twenty a decade from now. Tons of respect, G Mo.

Sincerely,

Norman Browne

Social and Political Activist