It was a great pleasure meeting up with Gordon Moseley

Dear Editor,

The calls I received since sharing a social moment, in London yesterday, with Guyana’s most reputable and loved journalist, Gordon Moseley of News Source, a media outlet that is supported by Guyanese from all walks of life, tell me that the PPP is afraid of its own shadow. News Source is not a partisan political mouthpiece. It is a credible news outlet that enjoys a readership that surpasses all the government’s news entities put together. I understand the PPP’s view of my activism and my role as an opposition figure and I will not concern myself with the dictatorship’s harbouring of deep fears that its abysmal failure in government will inevitably see its rule abruptly come to an end.

My work is simple. It is to strengthen and prepare the Opposition to go into the national elections and solidify a victory that cannot be questioned. My work is to hand Guyana back to all Guyanese and to see the nation’s wealth equally distributed to its citizens. I have a duty to not only see the liberation of African Guyanese from the PPP’s designed oppression emboldened by its racist shackles but to see Afro Guyanese become economically empowered and socially acceptable. In the context of our political history, I understand that I am still regarded as relatively young. I am certainly energised and focused. I do not go to bed early or live in a cocoon oblivious to modern life and all it has to offer. I know the streets and the corridors where our powerbrokers trod. I believe in justice and abhor oppression. Freedom for all Guyanese is a must.

I will not be deterred by the hypocritical cries of ‘witch-hunting’ from the wicked in our midst when the long and strong arms of justice grab Mr. Jagdeo, Mr. Ali and Mr. Nandlall. The innate fear the PPP possesses is causing it to become very paranoid that my association with anyone of substance in our society has to be political motivated. I am a Lindener and so is Gordon Moseley and that is enough to justify a social moment. In conclusion, I cannot be bought. There is nothing the mega rich in Guyana can offer me to sellout the poor, oppressed and trampled on, of that nation. I am not lickie lickie. It was a great pleasure meeting up with Gordon Moseley. There is nothing like sharing a moment and engaging in some good ole Guyanese humour. Power to G MO.

Sincerely,

Norman Browne

Social and Political

Activist