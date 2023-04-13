Mandate mental health testing for all driver’s licences in Guyana

Dear Editor,

It’s required for employment in some cases and it’s a definite requirement for immigration visa purposes. What is it…? A medical examination and issuance of certificate for a good bill of health.

Inference: The lawlessness and carnage on our roadways will continue unless sterner measures are implemented and enforced as per the Motor Vehicles & Road Traffic Act. Point in case; I would recommend that legislation be passed to have a mental health examination (and in a broader sense beneficial to the populace) be conducted for the issuance of new drivers’ licenses and stop the renewal of drivers’ licenses to persons who are chronic “rum drinkers” in Guyana. I’m sure such a measure will suffice by bringing some semblance of order on our public roads.

Sincerely,

Paul Ramrattan