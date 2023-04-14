We’re defenceless sitting ducks!

(In honour of the late SN columnist Arthur Allan Fenty, who authored a column on Fridays in this newspaper for 30 years, Stabroek News will be running some of his earliest contributions. This column was first published on July 26, 2002.)

Frankly Speaking, the caption above is just one way in which I can articulate my disgust, horror, understanding” and just plain fear, with respect to the implications of the (post-) Rose Hall criminal terrorism enacted this past Sunday and Monday.

It is my own considered, candid and frank opinion that – except for the country’s chief-of-staff (I meant the Head of the Joint Services), the Opposition Leader, the US Ambassador here, probably our own President and Prime Minister(?), the bandits’ relatives and the bandits themselves – no ordinary law-abiding, peace-loving citizen, and I suppose even particular crooks, can feel relatively safe and secure in this land of our birth. I’m not being facetious and my sincere apologies to the Minister of Home Affairs and our Commissioner of Police.