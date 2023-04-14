APA lodges formal complaint over carbon credits deal

The Amerindian People’s Association (APA) has utilized the grievance mechanism to lodge a formal complaint with the institution that issued US$750m in jurisdictional carbon credits last year and this could result in a delay in payments under the groundbreaking but controversial deal.
The complaint was lodged with the Winrock Architecture for REDD+ (Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and forest Degradation) Transactions (ART) Secretariat. It alleges that the principle of Free, Prior and Informed Consent (FPIC) was not applied for the issuance of the carbon credits for the period 2016 and 2020.