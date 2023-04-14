US firm used by `Shell’ Mohamed had been working for Guyana gov’t -US$35,000 per month arrangement was terminated on April 5th

The Washington DC public relations firm which was hired by Nazar `Shell’ Mohamed to clear his name had also been in the employ of the Guyana Government but Georgetown has since terminated the arrangement.

Public relations and lobbying firm, Barbour Griffith & Rogers (BGR) was hired on April 6, 2022 by the PPP/C government and paid a retainer fee of US$35,000 monthly, according to documents seen by Stabroek News.

Under the United States Department of Justice (US DOJ), BRG had declared, as is required by that country under its Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), that it would be working for a foreign government – the Government of Guyana at a cost of US$35,000 per month.