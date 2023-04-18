No record of any document submitted to the US State Dept or Embassy by BGR for ‘Shell’

Dear Editor,

There is no FARA filing by US Public Relations Lobby firm, BGR Group, for Nazar ‘Shell’ Mohamed; there are also no records of any document submitted to the US State Department by BGR for Shell or GoG. This raises a multitude of questions that must be answered by the Ali administration and/or the BRG Group.

Did BGR provide services for Shell Mohamed separate from or under the aegis of the GoG? For while Guyana’s Ambassador to the United States, Samuel Hinds, has denied any involvement in hiring an American lobbying firm to assist ‘Shell’ in securing a United States visa, Hinds did not say if others in his Embassy or Ministry of Foreign Affairs directed BGR to assist, this should be clarified.

BRG must answer the questions of why there are no FARA filings for Shell Mohamed and/or amendment filings showing documents were submitted on his or GoG’s behalf to the US State Department and/or US Embassy Georgetown; has “Shell’ been scammed? This issue has quickly moved from an oddity to bizarre and threatens to devolve into an international political scandal.

Sincerely,

(Name and address supplied)