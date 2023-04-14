Golden Grove woman charged with using threatening language against President -placed on $25,000 bail

Zalena Ali also known as Kim Ali, a 59-year-old housewife of Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara was yesteday placed on $25,000 bail after denying a charge of using threatening language against President Irfaan Ali.

Her case has been adjourned to May 18th 2023.

The defendant was also fined $75,000 on a separate charge of attempting to ex-cite hostility against Raynard Sobers contrary to Section 2 (3) of the Racial Hosti-lity Act. Both of the incidents occurred while she was at the Diamond Market Tarmac.