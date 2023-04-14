Major work on new harbour bridge to begin in two weeks – Edghill

Within two weeks, China Railway Construction Corporation (International) Limited (CRCCL) will commence physical construction of the new Demerara Harbour bridge, Vice President of the company Yan Meng assured when he met Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill yesterday.

“We are getting to that phase where you would see actual works on the bridge…in another two weeks or so. We will start physical works or what we call bridge construction,” Edghill yesterday told Stabroek News.

He informed that the construction company’s Vice President visited his office and presented the government with a replica of what the bridge would look like when completed.