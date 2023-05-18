Construction on New Demerara Harbour Bridge underway

Construction work in the Demerara River for the new harbour bridge has commenced and the contractor will soon begin developing a reserve work area, Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill, yesterday said.

“As MARAD [Maritime Administration Department] has explained, construction work has begun. They have to make what you call a reserve work area first and then pile driving will commence,” Edghill told Stabroek News.

He was referring to a notice from MARAD which informed mariners that the construction of the bridge had begun and explained the precautions that needed to be taken when in the vicinity identified.